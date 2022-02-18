Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.66

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 241291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

