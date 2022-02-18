Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 5.8%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 2,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

