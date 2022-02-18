NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NRR. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NRR opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £277.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.81.
In other news, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($27,046.28).
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
