NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NRR. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £277.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

In other news, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($27,046.28).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

