NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0805 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $501,467.05 and $6,235.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00287898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002662 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

