NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 323,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,623. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

