NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.