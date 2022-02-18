Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 677.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

