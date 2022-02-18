nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $830.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,337. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 532,160 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.