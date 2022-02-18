NOIA Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

