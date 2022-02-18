Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 62.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $118.58. 42,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.85. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.