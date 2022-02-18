Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $398.11 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $291.60 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $585,944. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.