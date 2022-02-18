Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NUS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 552,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,831. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

