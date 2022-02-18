Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 552,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,831. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

