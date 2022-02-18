Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. 32,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31. Nucor has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

