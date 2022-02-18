Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nutrien to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NTR stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,971. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nutrien by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

