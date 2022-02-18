Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

TSE NTR opened at C$98.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$99.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

