Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
NYSE NTR traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $76.44. 124,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $78.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.