Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $76.44. 124,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

