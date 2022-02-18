Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$99.96 and last traded at C$98.78, with a volume of 1005912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.32.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

