Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.