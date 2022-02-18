Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
