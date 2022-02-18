NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.45. 301,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,410,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $603.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

