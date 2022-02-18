NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.43.

Shares of NVDA traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.69. 871,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,410,961. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.53 and its 200-day moving average is $252.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

