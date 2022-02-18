Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Financial Contrast

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

94.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iRhythm Technologies and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $161.11, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.38%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 13.13 -$43.83 million ($2.68) -44.16 Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,376.05 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -24.55% -25.06% -16.06% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nyxoah beats iRhythm Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.