Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OACB. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 833,841 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $7,410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OACB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 128,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

