Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.46 Million in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $11,642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 908,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 56.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 119,845 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 152.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 247,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 500.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASZ stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. 75,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

