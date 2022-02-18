Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.49 Million in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFTAU. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ PFTAU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.