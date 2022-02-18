Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PONOU. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PONO Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000.

PONOU remained flat at $$10.65 on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,287. PONO Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.

