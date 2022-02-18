Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of VEON worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VEON by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in VEON by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 356,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

