Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Given New GBX 1,120 Price Target at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
LON:OOUT opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. Ocean Outdoor has a twelve month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.29.
About Ocean Outdoor
Featured Stories
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.