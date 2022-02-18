Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Given New GBX 1,120 Price Target at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LON:OOUT opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. Ocean Outdoor has a twelve month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.29.

About Ocean Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

