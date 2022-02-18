OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 936,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

