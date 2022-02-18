Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 64,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,126. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil States International stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.24% of Oil States International worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

