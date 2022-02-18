Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $273.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $302.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.58.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $173.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.23. Okta has a 12 month low of $171.51 and a 12 month high of $290.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $228,650,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

