Old Point Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

OPOF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.