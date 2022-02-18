Old Point Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
OPOF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
