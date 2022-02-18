Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

