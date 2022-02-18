Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.37

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 27244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,817,000 after acquiring an additional 55,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

