ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $63.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. 60,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

