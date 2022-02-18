OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $112,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.36 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

