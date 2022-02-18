OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,978,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEW opened at $50.67 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $176,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,348. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

