Ontology Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $508.81 million and $97.28 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00212719 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00026010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00428400 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00063864 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

