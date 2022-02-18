Opaleye Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,605. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

KNSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

