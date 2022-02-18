Opaleye Management Inc. Lowers Stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. XOMA makes up 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in XOMA were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOMA. FMR LLC grew its position in XOMA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XOMA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XOMA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.