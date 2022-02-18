Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 1,045,000 Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SIOX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 4,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,290. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

