OpenOcean (OOE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.15 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and $3.15 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.11 or 0.07147876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,425.97 or 1.00016891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00049593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

