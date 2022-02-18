Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
OPCH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 511,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.
