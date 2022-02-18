OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $652,529.65 and $72,472.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.26 or 0.06966320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.11 or 0.99717852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003173 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

