O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.350-$32.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $30.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $676.99. 21,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,540. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $442.21 and a one year high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $671.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.31.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $699.72.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.