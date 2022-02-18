Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

