Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,525. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.