ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $332.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.