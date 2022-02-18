Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 79.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORGN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

