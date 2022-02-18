Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
