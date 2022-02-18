Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

